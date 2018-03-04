About CrimeReads

CrimeReads is a culture website for people who believe suspense is the essence of storytelling, questions are as important as answers, and nothing beats the thrill of a good book. It’s a single, trusted source where readers can find the best writing from the worlds of crime, mystery, and thrillers—a literary culture that’s more robust than ever, but diffuse. Like its founding website, Literary Hub, CrimeReads is an organizing principle, curating and cultivating a daily slate of high-quality writing, a digital space where readers and writers can gather and engage. With the help of its editorial partners, CrimeReads is a site readers can rely on for smart, entertaining writing about the culture they love. Each day, alongside original content and exclusive excerpts, CrimeReads is proud to showcase an editorial feature from one of its many partners from across the literary crime community, from publishers big and small, bookstores, non-profits, librarians, and more.

CrimeReads Partners

Akashic, Algonquin, Arcade, Atria, Baker Street Irregulars, Ballantine, Bantam, Berkley, The Big Thrill, Bitter Lemon Press, Bloomsbury, Blue Rider Press, BookPeople, Book Passage, Book Culture, Catapult, Center for Fiction, Citadel, Crime by the Book, Criminal Element, Crown Publishing Group, Dafina, Dell, Doubleday, Down & Out Magazine, Dover Publications, Dutton, Ecco, Europa Editions, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Flatiron, Forge, Gallery Book Group, Gallic Books, Grand Central Publishing, Grove Atlantic, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, Hanover Square Press, Hard Case Crime, Harper, Henry Holt & Co., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, International Thriller Writers, Jungle Red Writers, Kensington Books, Knopf, Literati Books, Liverwright, Little Brown and Co., Maclehose Press, Malice Domestic, Minotaur Books, MIRA, Mulholland Books, Mysterious Bookshop, Mysterious Galaxy, Mysterious Press, Mystery Mike’s, Mystery Writers of America, Nation Books, NYRB Press, Open Road Media, Other Press, Park Row Books, Pegasus Books, Penguin, Picador, Poisoned Pen Press, Polis Books, Prometheus Books, Prospect Park Books, Pushkin Vertigo, Quercus, Random House, The Raven Book Store, Restless Books, Scout Press, Scribe Publishing, Scribner, Seven Stories Press, Seventh Street Books, Simon & Schuster, Skyhorse Publishing, Soho Press, St. Martin’s Press, Titan Books, Three Rooms Press, Touchstone, Trafalgar Square Publishing, Viking Books, Vintage Books, Vintage Crime/Black Lizard, William Morrow, W. W. Norton & Co.