Encyclopedia Brown and the Case of the Mysterious Author

Get the CrimeReads Brief Weekly Newsletter
-
Daily Giveaway
Popular Posts
- Michael Connelly on Cold Cases, Police Stories, and His New PodcastMarch 14, 20190
- The Long Strange History of Novelists Who Became SpiesMarch 13, 2019 by Charles Cumming
- CrimeReads Staff Picks: Our Favorite Stories of the MonthFebruary 28, 2019 by CrimeReads
- 8 True Crime Podcasts To Listen To in 2019February 6, 2019 by Emily Stein
- Michael Connelly on Cold Cases, Police Stories, and His New PodcastMarch 14, 2019
- A Writing School for
Working PeopleMay 1, 2019 by Matt Grant
- In Context: Ali SmithApril 30, 2019 by Lori Feathers
- Five Novels About Sprawling FamiliesApril 30, 2019 by Jane Ciabattari
- Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi Wins the 2019 PEN/Faulkner AwardApril 29, 2019 by Book Marks
- Women's Prize for Fiction Shortlist AnnouncedApril 29, 2019 by Book Marks
Find CrimeReads on Facebook
CrimeReads on TwitterMy Tweets