Get the CrimeReads Brief Weekly Newsletter
-
Daily Giveaway
Popular Posts
- When Classic Detective Novels Became Sexy PulpsApril 6, 20184
- Mystery's First Great HistorianApril 5, 2018 by Sarah Weinman
- Motherhood Does Not Kill CreativityMarch 21, 2018 by Natasha Bell
- How to Write the Perfect MysteryApril 5, 2018 by CrimeReads
- The Body and the LibraryApril 13, 2018 by Shelley Puhak
- When Classic Detective Novels Became Sexy PulpsApril 6, 2018
- How to Write Across DifferenceJune 19, 2018
- All of the Books President Obama Thinks You Should ReadJune 19, 2018 by Emily Temple
- The All-Too Human Cost of Appalachia's Fracking BoomJune 19, 2018 by Eliza Griswold
- Dear Book Therapist: How Do I Survive My C- Marriage?June 19, 2018 by Rosalie Knecht
- American Sonnet for My Past and Future AssassinJune 19, 2018 by Terrance Hayes
- Cara Black: Five Books that Reveal ParisJune 19, 2018
- 7 Contemporary Classics of LGBTQ LiteratureJune 18, 2018 by William Johnson
- The Best Reviewed Books of the WeekJune 15, 2018 by Book Marks
- 5 Book Reviews You Need to Read This WeekJune 14, 2018 by Book Marks
Find CrimeReads on Facebook
CrimeReads on TwitterMy Tweets