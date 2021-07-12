In 1970s America, Bizarre TV Movie Thrillers Were All the Rage

- Close
Get the Crime Reads BriefThank you for subscribing!
Daily Giveaway
Popular Posts
- Writing About Life in Appalachia, Chris Offutt Felt He Was Always a Crime NovelistJune 15, 20210
- The Most Anticipated Crime Books Of 2021: Summer Reading EditionMay 13, 2021 by CrimeReads
- 10 Novels You Should Read This MayMay 5, 2021 by CrimeReads
- Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet: Film Noir's Greatest Odd CoupleApril 30, 2021 by Keith Roysdon
- Seven Great Thrillers That Play With FormApril 28, 2021 by Amy Suiter Clarke
- Writing About Life in Appalachia, Chris Offutt Felt He Was Always a Crime NovelistJune 15, 2021
- Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong AnswersJuly 13, 2021 by Teddy Wayne
- The Best Reviewed Books of the WeekJuly 9, 2021 by Book Marks
- 5 Reviews You Need to Read This WeekJuly 8, 2021 by Book Marks
Find CrimeReads on Facebook
CrimeReads on TwitterMy Tweets