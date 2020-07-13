A Heist on Time and a Half: Inside The Most Corrupt Police Squad In The Nation

Get the CrimeReads Brief Weekly Newsletter
-
Daily Giveaway
Popular Posts
- The 50 Most Iconic Heist Movies, Ranked from Worst to BestJuly 29, 20200
- True Crime Has Been Having a Moment for Three Centuries. But the New Era Is Different.July 28, 2020 by Sarah Weinman
- A Brief History of Queer Women Detectives in Crime FictionJuly 8, 2020 by Kristen Lepionka
- On the Endless Symbolism of Jaws, Which Owes Its Dark Soul to Moby DickJuly 2, 2020 by Olivia Rutigliano
- 10 True Crime Podcasts You Should Be Listening to This SummerJuly 2, 2020 by Lizzy Steiner
- The 50 Most Iconic Heist Movies, Ranked from Worst to BestJuly 29, 2020
- Headed North: What to Pack for SiberiaAugust 4, 2020 by Sophy Roberts
- Five Books About Love—And Fame—InterruptedAugust 4, 2020
- The Best Reviewed Books of the WeekJuly 31, 2020 by Book Marks
- 5 Reviews You Need to Read This WeekJuly 30, 2020 by Book Marks
- AudioFile's Best Audiobooks of JulyJuly 30, 2020 by Book Marks
Find CrimeReads on Facebook
CrimeReads on TwitterMy Tweets