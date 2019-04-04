Sandy Fawkes: The Reporter and The Serial Killer

Get the CrimeReads Brief Weekly Newsletter
-
Daily Giveaway
Popular Posts
- Michael Connelly on Cold Cases, Police Stories, and His New PodcastMarch 14, 20190
- The Long Strange History of Novelists Who Became SpiesMarch 13, 2019 by Charles Cumming
- CrimeReads Staff Picks: Our Favorite Stories of the MonthFebruary 28, 2019 by CrimeReads
- 8 True Crime Podcasts To Listen To in 2019February 6, 2019 by Emily Stein
- Michael Connelly on Cold Cases, Police Stories, and His New PodcastMarch 14, 2019
- Yukio Mishima on the Beautiful Death of James DeanApril 29, 2019
- Leila Slimani Doesn't Care If
You're UncomfortableApril 29, 2019 by John Freeman
- David Means on the World As
Endless InspirationApril 29, 2019 by David Means
- The Stories We Tell Our Sons
About Becoming MenApril 29, 2019 by Sophia Shalmiyev
- The Journey That Changed Geoffrey Chaucer's LifeApril 29, 2019 by Marion Turner
- Women's Prize for Fiction Shortlist AnnouncedApril 29, 2019 by Book Marks
- Classic Reviews of Beloved Children's BooksApril 29, 2019 by Book Marks
- The Best Reviewed Books of the WeekApril 26, 2019 by Book Marks
Find CrimeReads on Facebook
CrimeReads on TwitterMy Tweets